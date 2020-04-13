If we are smart, our community will follow the president’s coronavirus guidelines to lower the curve. New York is getting hit hard this week. This could be Hall County in a few weeks unless we follow social distancing and the other guidelines.
I commend the president for giving individual states the responsibility to close schools, nonessential businesses, parks, etc. This is the responsibility of each state in which we reside. For some reason, people think the federal government should take control, make all the decisions and bale the states out. Well then, why do we pay state taxes? Our state should take care of us. The federal government can help, but should not be in charge of every decision. That would be socialism. We are blessed to live in a democracy, for the people, by the people.
I commend President Trump and his handling of this pandemic. I shudder to think what would have happened if Joe Biden was in office or even worse, Hillary Clinton. We would have lost our freedom and our country as we know it. I’m glad the president goes on television every night to inform the country of exactly what is going on. He is the most transparent president this country has ever had. If we left it up to CNN or other fake news stations, the country would be in chaos. They are so negative and report junk news just to get people to watch.
On a positive note, I walked my dog, Hannah, on April 5 and my breath was simply taken away. I thought I had traveled through a time warp back to the 1960s. People were out on their porches, kids were playing in their yards, couples were walking their dogs, neighbors were visiting across the fence lines, and there were people on the bike path instead of going to the fitness gyms — all done with social distancing. What a breath of fresh air. It just made me so thankful that I live in this country and especially Grand Island.
God is good and if we “stay the course,” we will get through this.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.