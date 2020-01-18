The year 2019 is history and we have begun a new year and new decade. Soon, if not already, Christmas decorations will be taken down and put away until November/December 2020.
I hope we don’t put Jesus away with the decorations. He was born to die on a cross and rise again for the forgiveness of our sins. “For God so loved the world that he gave his only son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.” John 3:16
God did that not because we deserve it but because he loves us so much. “For the wages of sin is death but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.” Romans 6:23
Jesus answered, “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the father except through me.” John 14:6
Jesus said, “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.” Matthew 11:28
Jesus said, “Do not let your hearts be troubled. Trust in God, trust also in me. In my father’s house are many rooms, if it were not so, I would have told you. I am going there to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you may be where I am.” John 14:1-3
If you don’t know Jesus as your personal savior, then with a sincere heartfelt prayer confess your sins to him and ask him to be your savior. Place your trust in Jesus and when he comes back again, we will be with him in paradise throughout eternity.
What an awesome God he is. Thank and praise him.
