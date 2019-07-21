90! (My age next April.) נI can hardly believe it. Having just gone through a very serious and rather dangerous surgery, I am astounded at the love demonstrated by the doctors and nurses who performed it. For that is what it was, pure and simple love.
I cannot envision the courage and devotion they must muster to keep doing this in today’s ugly world where hate is used as a political weapon.
As a lover of history, it fascinates me that Aristotle, often called the father of western philosophy, had as his contemporaries and students such luminaries of history as Alexander the Great — who wept because there were no more worlds to conquer — and Plato’s Academy, but they also taught Socrates, who could not stop seeking truth, and ultimately had to die by drinking the hemlock.
Only love matters. Only love and truth can overcome hate. Let us live with and for love.