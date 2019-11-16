It’s time that all Republicans help fight to stop the Democrats from impeaching President Donald Trump. We never had a president as good or who has done more for our country as Trump has. If we let this go on, then we may not get a great president like Trump again.

It seems that the Democrats are trying to get a Democrat in Trump’s place. Most people do not want this, so let’s stop this now before we lose a man that has done so much for our country.

