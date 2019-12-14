A week ago, someone came in my home when I was gone and took my little dog. Her name is Dolly. She is a white Bichon (looks like a poodle) and small. Today is my 80th plus birthday and I really miss her.

Please, bring her home, back to me and no questions will be asked. My heart is so broken not knowing where she is or if she is hurt. Please contact me. Have a heart, it’s Christmas time. If you know who has her, please call me.

