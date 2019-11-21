I would like to give a big thank you to the Doane University Colleges of Business, Education, Professional Studies, and the Alumni Office for sponsoring the Bowling with Doane family event they hosted Nov. 16 at Super Bowl Family Fun Center.
It was a great break from the everyday grind of work, studying, and household chores. My two boys and I had a great time bowling and being around so many people finishing up their degrees and supporting their families.
Keep up the great work, positive attitudes, and support that you give to each and every one of us students every day.
Andrew Rezac
3017 W. Stolley Park Road
