The Nebraska Legislature is considering a ban on dismemberment abortions. In a world where there are cries for saving the trees, save the environment and climate, yet kill the babies, abortion does not make sense.
The law says a woman has the right to privacy. Privacy is not a reason for ending a human life. To think that it is legal to inject potassium chloride into the heart of an unborn child to kill it, and then dismember it to remove it from the uterus is unthinkable.
Abortion is wrong and goes against the will of God and his purpose for us. How can a civilized society allow the legal killing of babies?
It seems this began with a relaxed attitude toward sexuality. God created us and the sexual union of man and woman in marriage. It is clearly written that sexual immorality is forbidden and carries consequences for violating this sacred relationship. Yet, humans have bypassed God’s authority in this area and made it common place for anyone to “hook up” for personal pleasure.
Is there a relationship between the relaxed attitude toward sexual purity and abortion and the problems we have today in sex trafficking?
We are called to have discipline in all areas of our lives. We must use our heads and not our feelings and desires to dominate life’s decisions.
Every child deserves a chance to live and serve their purpose. Inconvenient abortions are wrong and should be stopped. If you are considering an abortion, please know there are other options.
Call your senator in support of LB814 and demand an end to this holocaust in the womb. In Hall County call Sen. Dan Quick at (402) 471-2617.
Dave Olson
4234 Kay Ave.
