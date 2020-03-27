I just finished reading the column written by Emelia Richling in the Youth Voice section on March 23. It brought a smile to my face as I read and prompted me to respond. What Emelia experienced with her faith is not unique to her. All of us are raised with a certain perspective when it comes to faith and religion. Some people go along with how they were raised and are OK with it. Yet some people question the validity of their beliefs and long to know if what they believe is actually true. This is one of the most important spiritual journeys we will encounter. Truth is elusive, yet attainable and objective.
I started with the most controversial belief and began my search for truth. Our search should follow the facts and historical trails rather than just what someone else said or believes. With thousands of religions out there, which one is true? They all have something good about them, yet they all can’t be true as they often oppose each other in their basic tenants.
Emelia was lucky to have someone who cared enough about her to “invite” her to look again after years of hiding from the joy of relating to the stories in the Bible. And as she wrote, the world view tells us this book is outdated and irrelevant. However, not only are the stories true, but also some of them actually happened. You don’t have to listen to the world view.
I want to encourage Emelia and anyone else who wants to know the truth to stay on this continual journey. It says in 1 Peter 3:15 “ … And if someone asks about your hope as a believer, always be ready to explain it. But do this in a gentle and respectful way.” This is what gives us purpose in life.
