Where have the Democrats gotten their information? President Trump’s letter to Nancy Pelosi was asking how Hunter Biden was able to get a job. That is 2016 election news, not 2020 election news.
I am not completely a Trump supporter, but in looking at what his opponents would be, the choice should be ours, not 100 people in the Senate when 80 of them don’t know what Nebraska is about or if they could find us on a map without names on the map.
