I read with interest the article in Wednesday’s Independent regarding the halt in admissions at the new veterans home in Kearney. It appears that, due to short-sightedness on the part of the Nebraska Department of Veterans Affairs and our former Gov. Dave Heineman, the new facility is unable to meet demand, at least temporarily.
You may recall that, initially the state announced a major building project at the veterans home in Grand Island. Shortly after the announcement, Heineman intervened and convinced the department that they should open the construction process up for competitive bids. Ultimately, that is what happened, with Grand Island, North Platte, Kearney and Hastings submitting bids. The bidding process did not consider a number of things like the natural aesthetics of the location, the difficulty in relocating or replacing staff, the psychological impact on the veterans themselves. They, also, completely disregarded the importance of the Grand Island facility’s proximity to the VA hospital and the United Veterans Club.
The result was a spanking new facility in the middle of a corn field with no mature trees or shrubs, located right next to an airport. It was apparently taken completely for granted that the staff would all gladly relocate or submit to a daily commute of 40 miles each way.
So the state has abandoned or is abandoning the beautiful grounds that have taken 100 years to mature into a wonderfully attractive park. And it is now turning away applicants because it cannot staff the facility.
All I can say is, thank you, Gov. Heineman.