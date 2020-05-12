An Independent front page article on May 11 states that Vice President Mike Pence is “in self-quarantine.” According to Johns Hopkins, this entails staying at home for 14 days with no visitors, while practicing good hygiene and staying 6 feet away from others in the house. After finding out about his press secretary’s positive virus result, Pence continued his flight to Iowa and met with food industry leaders (two of whom run large meat package plants with hundreds of positive results). CEOs who came to the meeting were asked to remove their masks before he entered the room.
He should have canceled the meeting, but instead, he refused to wear a mask and refused to allow others to protect themselves by wearing theirs. He was then at home during the weekend, but was expected at his White House office May 11. In what world is this self-quarantining?
The Senate is being called back to work in violation of the Washington, D.C., medical lockdown. According to a commentary article by Doyle McManus on May 11, “(Sen. Mitch) McConnell says the Senate should meet because health workers are risking their lives. But his agenda this week won’t focus on the pandemic: it’s about confirming federal judges, a longtime GOP priority.”
Another quote: “McConnell initially opposed aid to state governments as ‘blue state bailouts,’ but relented after GOP governors said they would soon need help, too.”
How political can this national emergency be? So depressing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.