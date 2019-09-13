I have been a friend of Dave Krolikowski for 30+ years. Dave just recently was the Hall County Public Works assistant director, a Hall County employee totaling 30 years with a clean employee file before being fired by the Hall County Board of Supervisors on July 23. The board entered executive session to have a hearing with employees regarding personnel. Dave was not invited to participate. Out of the confidential executive session, a public motion was made to relieve Dave Krolikowski of his duties which passed 6-0.
From my own personal experience in everyday conflict situations, I have learned that not listening to everyone involved significantly decreases the likelihood that correct decisions will be made. This is the reasoning behind our court system. In this case, Dave was not given an opportunity to defend himself. In my opinion, it looks like a ramrod firing process was put in place when not visiting with the person involved before making the decision to fire him.
The Grand Island Independent opinion piece on whistleblowers on Aug. 23 stated Dave’s name and that he was discharged for good cause. How do you know he was discharged for good cause? The public board motion stated Dave was relieved of his duties (no good or bad cause was given). You also stated that Dave was discharged “due in part to testimony provided by another public works employee.”
Your list of controversies with county government insinuates that you are in the know about county government personnel matters and the reasons for Dave’s firing. I did not participate in the confidential executive session, did you? Where did you get your information for your opinion about personnel matters in county government that is discussed in executive session? In my opinion, another ramrod job of a person’s reputation in a public newspaper.
Editor’s note: The Aug. 23 editorial should have made clear that Krolikowski was discharged for what the county board determined was good cause. The Independent was not at the executive session, but the unanimous decision to discharge Krolikowski indicates that the board believed there was reason to do so.
