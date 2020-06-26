A health disorder is still making its way around the world, since the start of 2020, if not sooner. This definitely limits people to normal activity, i.e. employment, education, business, and recreation.
Do more deaths of friends and family members need to take place to prove to people how serious situations are? Do people realize how vastly this has spread worldwide?
Lifting restrictions is opening the gate for more cases to come in. What is meant by “limited dancing” and certain numbers can “sit together”? How is people being together at all following the 6-feet-apart rule?
Look at day care. Little children do not understand how to stay apart. Toys or anything handled by a sick person make it impossible to keep everything sanitized. (Remember, the virus is contagious before symptoms begin.) One child exposed; fingers into the mouth; grabs hold of something; another child touches it; fingers into the mouth; presto. Direct exposure and the children should immediately be quarantined. Same applies to adults. Is that even possible?
Over-attendance in activities is spreading the disease, rather than reducing it. Yes, people have jobs. Earnings help them acquire their needs.
I see adults enjoying themselves, whether it be at a restaurant, a bar, a wedding, a dance — either inviting or passing on an infection.
The honest who are being cautious for themselves as well as others are facing risks because of carelessness and lack of consideration of others.
Get a hobby. Do yard work. Do some cooking. Hand write letters. Put together a puzzle. Read the Bible. There are so many things to do. Generations before did not have need for something to do because they already had necessary responsibilities as well as making do with and what they had.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.