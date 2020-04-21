With all that is going on, the virus, markets, weather, it seems that the elections are taking the back seat. I feel we are fortunate in Hall County to support three candidates. In my opinion they are very dedicated individuals: Karen Bredthauer, Pam Lancaster, and Gary Quandt.
Karen brings new blood and energy to the board with in-depth business knowledge, hair salon, subdivision development, and farming, all valued experiences to share with the board. She’s “been there, done that.”
Pam, is the pillar who has a great deal of board experience with professional and common sense approaches, these traits are very important in considering many issues presented to the board.
Gary, well, he may be on top of the courthouse raising funds for the Hall County Hero Flight, or he may be directing traffic for the Burlington Northern train traffic. His heart and soul are dedicated to all Hall County constituents and meaningful issues.
Taking everything into consideration we are privileged to have these upstanding citizens to consider voting for. Take time to vote, be safe and healthy!
E.W. (Willie) Skala
4340 Prairie Clover Circle
