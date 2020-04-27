I first met Karen Bredthauer in 2012 when my daughter and son-in-law purchased a new family home in her Springdale Subdivision. They have enjoyed this quality constructed home. The home was completed on time and met their expectations.
I have visited with Karen over the years about Hall County issues. She is very knowledgeable, qualified and researches every concern that is brought before the county board. We are living in very uncertain times as COVID-19 has changed our community, global economy and people’s lives. Some companies may not be able to re-open and this concerns me.
I know that Karen is an advocate for the taxpayer. I feel the county is in great hands with her. Re-elect Karen Bredthauer to the Hall County Board of Commissioners.
Gerald Dean
14 St. James Place
