Separating families. Children alone and scared. Men stuffed into beyond-capacity cages without cots. This isn’t political rhetoric in a debate on immigration. We’ve all seen the photos and videos. This is the reality of our current dehumanizing response to immigrants and asylum-seekers at our southern border.
We are enacting a policy based on cruelty, fearmongering, and demonizing “the other.” It is the antithesis of the Nebraska values we so proudly trumpet to the country. Yet our congressman, Rep. Adrian Smith, joins our U.S. Senators Ben Sasse and Deb Fischer in deafening silence.
I’m at a loss as to why every member of Congress — no, check that, every human being — is not responding passionately and unrelentingly to the abuse and terror campaign that the federal government is inflicting on migrant children, families and communities in our name. Shame on us!
Where is our moral outrage? This stain on our country should be spurring people to take to the streets by the millions. This isn’t about politics, folks. It’s about humanity. Where’s yours?