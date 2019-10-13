When I was a child, my mom used to say, “I vote so that I can complain later since all I’m doing is voting for the lesser of two evils.” I have said the same.

While speaking at the Democratic National Committee summer meeting, Tom Steyer discussed corporations stranglehold on our government. He has a strategy to put the power back into the hands of the American people:

n Repeal: The Supreme Court decision, Citizens United must be overturned. The financing of political campaigns by the American people is crucial and must become the law of the land.

n Restructure: The Federal Election Commission has been plagued by internal dysfunction. Tom’s plan will reform the FEC by making budget changes, governmental independence, modify the commissioner position, and enforce abuser penalties.

n Initiate: A vote-at-home system will make voting convenient for home-bound Americans, more cost-effective by eliminating postage-paid waste, increase voting participation and maximize election security.

These are a few of the details of Tom Steyer’s democracy agenda. Corporations aren’t people, and they shouldn’t be controlling our politics. America has lost touch with one of its founding principles: a democracy of, by and for the people. I am excited about Tom Steyer’s plan to bring the “of, by and for the people” back into our political system so that I will no longer be so cynical.

Marcie Spivack

Omaha

