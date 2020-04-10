A lot of really bad math is obscuring the impact of the coronavirus in Nebraska. The problem is we only see the number of infection cases or deaths in each county, that means Douglas County with almost 30% of the population will have the most confirmed infections and deaths.
But when we divide the number of cases by population (on a 100,000 per capita basis), we get a very different picture of where the coronavirus risks are and how the risk compares to other states.
For example, looking at confirmed cases of infection on Tuesday: The infection rate per 100,000 population in Gage, Hall and Washington counties would each rank at number 12 (out of 50 states and the District of Columbia) if each county were a state with that county’s infection rate.
Our governor must do better to inform Nebraskans of the coronavirus risks we face and what that risk might look like as it spreads across Nebraska. Recognizing the importance of population in the statistics presented to the public would be a start in that direction.
Bert Peterson
Hastings
They left a table out of this letter - without it the letter makes no sense - please delete the letter to the editor.
