Corona, meaning “crown” in Latin, is derived from the ancient Greek. But the beauty of the name is so misleading. When paired with the word virus, it takes on a whole new meaning. And this coronavirus has turned the whole world upside down. The statistics worldwide, nationally and locally are beyond our comprehension. It is bringing far too many deaths, depression and fear to many.
The things that we took for granted only a few months ago are now things that we yearn for. Since March there are no church services, no daily or Sunday Mass, no weddings, funerals — no gatherings, period. There will be no spring graduations or proms. Not being able to hug our little grandchildren, attend their dance recitals or enjoy coffee with friends, enjoy dinner out with my husband is a loss I could not have imagined. And the thought of someone in a nursing home or hospital with no company allowed, or a loved one or friend that has passed away and unable to attend their funeral is heart wrenching, to say the least.
But there are things that have warmed my heart also: watching daily Mass on social media and hearing Father Jim’s inspiring words, seeing our beloved medical teams, EMTs, and law enforcement giving 110% of themselves each and every day and not counting the cost. Or watching our neighbor have a “drive-by” birthday celebration. Enjoying the simpler things of life: trying a new recipe, putting together a jigsaw puzzle, planting spring flowers and enjoyable phone conversations. Studying more, reading more. Seeing the kindness of strangers and compassion of many is encouraging.
Noticing that everyone seems more genuinely caring and less divisive gives us hope that when this mind-boggling, historical time that we are living in is finally over, we will turn to a “new normal” and never take for granted the beautiful blessings that we have enjoyed throughout our lifetimes. Perhaps we will even remember what is most important.
Still, when I hear the helicopters flying overhead, coming or going from CHI Health St. Francis, I pause and pray to the King of Kings who wore His crown for me: “Our Precious Lord and Savior, please shed Your light and love over our land: Your light to extinguish our silent enemy and Your love to heal your people.”
