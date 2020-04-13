President Trump has politicized every department to the point where they become irrelevant. The worst thing about this is it will cause unnecessary and avoidable deaths.
Cutting the budgets of the NIH and CDC while giving billionaires tax breaks was a colossal failure of leadership.
Under Obama’s administration, the NSC was expanded from about 150 to 400 members. In 2018, the Trump administration fired the government’s entire pandemic response chain of command. We’ve never been more unprepared.
The coronavirus outbreak is going to damage Trump’s buoyant economy inherited from President Obama and there is nothing that “he alone” can do about it.
This is a health crisis, not a public relations crisis. Only a sociopath would not see that.
You would think that the man who discovered windmill cancer would have a better handle on a rapidly expanding pandemic.
There’s no room in this administration for facts. In Trump’s world, COVID-19 seems to spread faster then the truth.
Government drives roughly 39% of the GDP. Chaos is what happens when you put an entire party that doesn’t believe in government in charge of the government. Unfortunately for Trump, the coronavirus doesn’t believe in alternate truth.
What Trump wants is the perks of royalty and not the bother of governance and he also wants to be admired, more than anything — in charge of everything, accountable for nothing.
Allowing a morally bankrupt president to preside over a pandemic has its consequences. If Trump’s main concern has been about political expediency and ratings, then he has failed miserably along with all of the other failures.
If you can’t say anything nice about Trump, then you’re a good judge of character. — Jeffrey Guterman
Hillary Clinton famously stated near the end of the 2016 election, “I am the only thing standing between you and the apocalypse.”
