Can the Democrats walk and chew gum? Evidently the answer is no. While they are pursuing this ridiculous impeachment probe, the farmers and consumers are hurting big time. Nancy Pelosi refuses to bring the USMCA to vote for the simple reason she doesn’t want to give President Trump a win. She babbles about the language being right when it has been thoroughly vetted and signed by all three presidents. It would bring $70+ billion in profits to the farming and manufacturing community. Also, 50-some bills have been brought forth to reduce drug prices, but the Democrats are too busy with their impeachment fantasy to vote on them.

Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats are hurting the American farmer, our manufacturing sector, Mexico, Canada, and American people who are being crushed by exorbitant drug prices, all because they have been trying to impeach President Trump even before he was inaugurated.

Whatever your political leanings, call your Congresspeople and urge them to pass USMCA and other bills that will help the American people.

