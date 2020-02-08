The U.S. Constitution has been a sacred document since the birth of our once great nation. Thank heaven, we have finally elected a president who has successfully challenged and destroyed that restrictive scrap of hemp upon which the U.S. Constitution was written.
What a dedicated Congress we have elected to justify and guarantee the total destruction of such an unfair and antiquated set of rules and guidelines. Now that our leaders have effectively abolished that restrictive set of national morality and justice, we may proceed with our righteous mission to: “Make America great again!”
Our nation must thank the current administration and our current Congress for their diligence and dedication in guaranteeing that we are no longer restrained by the Constitution.
