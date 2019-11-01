I am a citizen of Grand Island, a college student and proud mother of two small children enrolled in the Northwest Public Schools district at Cedar Hollow. My reason for being intentional in writing is to bring awareness regarding policy for inclement weather. How does our city decide when it is necessary to execute a plan for a late start for a gorgeous and dangerous morning such as the one we all shared on Oct. 30? My concern is for the safety of the children traveling to school.
It appeared as though the sudden premature weather change left our otherwise capable road personnel ill prepared to salt the roads adequately and in a timely manner to supply residents with safe travel. Is there some kind of a communication policy in place from the city to the leaders of the schools informing them in regard to travel? In the past I’ve used the morning news for information regarding snow days and late starts. How do leaders in the community decide when to execute a late start? Is there a specific entity in place whose responsibility is to inform our schools, communities’ leaders, and establishments so that they can then transfer that information to families?
I know there are entities selected in positions with the ability to affect change and it is critical that they demonstrate care for others by creating and ensuring applicable enforcement for safety to protect our communities’ children and their mommies and daddies. Perhaps there are others who have the same concerns.
