Could we have some common sense when it comes to our roads and how money is spent?

I have a few recommendations. Let the farmers and ranchers hay and graze the byways to help the livestock industry and use state-mowing savings for shoulder rut maintenance. And quit putting up no-parking signs for the trucks everywhere. We have equal protection under the law — right-to-park for an emergency, a nap, truck inspection or weather event — just like everyone else.

If Congress passes an infrastructure bill, use it for maintenance on current roads, not a roundabout at Five Points that will be unsafe for grain trucks and is worthy of a vote to stop such a project. And road supervisors, get out and tour and identify maintenance spots on shoulders that need filled. It doesn’t have to be brain surgery — mix some dirt, sand and gravel and get it done.

This is from a concerned sales taxpayer.

