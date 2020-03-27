Congrats to Emilia Richling on a wonderful column in Monday’s Independent. It was just what my hubby of 55+ years and I needed to start our day -- with a sweet reminder of who we are and whose we are. Tears streamed down my cheeks as I read your heartfelt words.
I’m sharing Emelia’s column with my grandkids who are about your age and are all Christ followers. We thank her for the depth of her writing and being a young bright light to those of us who follow her column. Thanks for being the future of our country. Northwest is fortunate to have her as a student. Blessings to you, Emelia.
