I am among the rank of individuals concerned about the potential closure of Chapman School. I realize this is not the first attempt to close the school — nor the first time the community has opposed this decision. Based on comments made by members of the Northwest school board, I believe Chapman School is a disenfranchised school because of its location on the far east side of the school district. Efforts to increase enrollment are met with resistance “because of the distance” from Grand Island. Further compounding the issue of declining enrollment were the removal of the sixth through eighth grades from Chapman School and the limitations placed on the number of children who can be enrolled in Chapman’s preschool program.
In a letter I sent to Sen. Curt Friesen, I pointed out that during the 2018-19 school year, the valuation of Merrick County was $243,480,101. This amount reflects 24% of the total Northwest Public Schools district’s valuation, which in turn determines the amount of local property taxes the school district is allocated to educate students from the Chapman area.
I also told Sen. Friesen that his input, as the state senator representing District 34, would be greatly appreciated by members of the community as we move forward with resolving an issue that will not only impact Chapman School, but the other feeder schools (Cedar Hollow, St. Libory, and 1 R) due to the school board’s projected increase in class size to 25 per class — a number of students that has been identified by the National Education Association as not being conducive to the promotion of academic performance of students or other less obvious lifetime benefits to students and the community: “improved health, less Medicaid coverage, lower crime rates and fewer welfare recipients.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.