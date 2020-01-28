The main reasons shared for closing Chapman School are to aid the district in providing a better education and to save money.
A number in our district believe this solution is giving up a better situation to accept a lessor one.
Studies suggest after consolidating schools there’s a good likelihood education costs remain more affordable for only as little as two years. Following consolidation, districts too often outspend comparable districts that did not consolidate schools.
If Chapman School is closed and the savings diverted to later build a new school — by applying a conservative estimate to budget numbers which have been shared by a member of the board — it appears it would take around 16 years before the savings would equal the cost.
Communities and schools often advance hand-in-hand. In Merrick, Hamilton, and Howard counties we pay lower housing taxes than Hall County, but are the schools there really much better than in these neighboring counties?
Were the Phillips, Marquette and Alda school closures an improvement?
If Chapman School is closed, there will be a large radius around that community in which there is no school.
Small schools tend to outshine larger schools through: lower rates of discipline problems — violence, theft, substance abuse, gang participation; higher extracurricular participation; better attitudes toward school in general; smaller drop-out rates; greater sense of belonging; higher academic and general self-concepts; interpersonal relationships among students, teachers and administrators are more positive; better teacher attitudes; fewer problems with students being overlooked or alienated; adults/students caring for each other more; improved learner responsibility; individualized learning; flexible scheduling; cooperative learning; and performance assessments.
Whether or not we agree about Chapman School, whatever path is taken, we read in the Bible there’s hope in looking to God for a better outcome.
Monte and Lynne Mickley
Chapman
