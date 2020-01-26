American farmers have been reluctant to discuss climate change for understandable reasons. They are being blamed for a lot of it due to livestock emissions and losses of soil organic carbon to conventional tillage. Asking them to pay more for petrochemicals would be a further hardship. As currently, farmers get a meager 11 cents of every food dollar, barely covering the costs of production.
NO FARMS – NO FOOD is not just a bumper sticker. It’s a warning of what will happen if we push the rest of our family farmers into bankruptcy. This will be inevitable if farmers refuse to come to the congressional climate table to argue their case. A rising price on carbon is all but certain in the coming decade. Without sheltering our family farmers from price increases for fuel, fertilizer and chemicals, it will be an added financial burden.
But farmers have a major bargaining chip if only they will use it. Climate scientist James Hansen says that reducing greenhouse gas emissions alone will not protect us from runaway climate change. Excess carbon dioxide must be actively removed from the atmosphere and returned to the land to reduce the danger.
Carbon farming — including no-till, cover crops, rotational grazing and reforestation — is the most practical, proven, and cost-effective way to sequester carbon in the land. But farmers must be compensated for providing these valuable practices to society. A tax or fee on carbon is the logical source of such funding.
The American Farm Bureau Federation should join forces with Citizens Climate Lobby to support a price on carbon that also pays farmers for carbon farming.
Jane Usasz Keber
Spalding
