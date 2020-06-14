The list that follows is the American Psychiatric Association’s traits of a person who displays the disorder of narcissism. I think we all know of someone that checks all the boxes.

Lack of Empathy: Mocks reporter with physical disabilities, thinks separating immigrant families is good policy.

Conversation Hogger: Dominates coronavirus briefings while Pence, director of the pandemic response, speaks infrequently.

Self Importance: Brags about his wealth, properties, ratings, intelligence to name a few.

False Image Projection: In the ’80s, posed as John Barron on phone calls to convince Forbes that his worth was much higher than it was to get on their list.

Rule Breaking: A good read is Rick Reilly’s book “Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump”.

Strives for Perfection: When talking about coronavirus tests in early March, the ones he claimed that anyone who wanted to get tested could get, he said: “The tests are all perfect, like the letter was perfect, the transcription was perfect, right?” The phone call was described as “perfect.” A phone call can be informative, it can be productive, but perfect?

Charming: When President Donald Trump meets with CEOs in private, he’s a genial host who remembers birthdays and lavishes praise, executives said.

Manipulation: Controls narratives by labeling anything that is negative as “fake news” while at the same time lying at a documented rate of 70%.

Desire for Control: Runs the White House like a Mafia don. Anyone who disagrees is quickly dismissed. Loyalty to him, not to the country, is the most desired attribute.

Blame: Blames Obama for “broken” coronavirus test for a virus that did not even exist. Truman said, “The buck stops here”. Trump just passes it on.

A classic narcissist, absolutely. A stable genius? Well that’s something a classic narcissist would say.

Warren Anderson

Aurora

