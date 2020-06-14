The list that follows is the American Psychiatric Association’s traits of a person who displays the disorder of narcissism. I think we all know of someone that checks all the boxes.
Lack of Empathy: Mocks reporter with physical disabilities, thinks separating immigrant families is good policy.
Conversation Hogger: Dominates coronavirus briefings while Pence, director of the pandemic response, speaks infrequently.
Self Importance: Brags about his wealth, properties, ratings, intelligence to name a few.
False Image Projection: In the ’80s, posed as John Barron on phone calls to convince Forbes that his worth was much higher than it was to get on their list.
Rule Breaking: A good read is Rick Reilly’s book “Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump”.
Strives for Perfection: When talking about coronavirus tests in early March, the ones he claimed that anyone who wanted to get tested could get, he said: “The tests are all perfect, like the letter was perfect, the transcription was perfect, right?” The phone call was described as “perfect.” A phone call can be informative, it can be productive, but perfect?
Charming: When President Donald Trump meets with CEOs in private, he’s a genial host who remembers birthdays and lavishes praise, executives said.
Manipulation: Controls narratives by labeling anything that is negative as “fake news” while at the same time lying at a documented rate of 70%.
Desire for Control: Runs the White House like a Mafia don. Anyone who disagrees is quickly dismissed. Loyalty to him, not to the country, is the most desired attribute.
Blame: Blames Obama for “broken” coronavirus test for a virus that did not even exist. Truman said, “The buck stops here”. Trump just passes it on.
A classic narcissist, absolutely. A stable genius? Well that’s something a classic narcissist would say.
Warren Anderson
Aurora
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.