The city of Grand Island’s recent decision to no longer allow residents to take trash to the transfer station is in all our best interests.
When residents take trash to the transfer station they must go up to the window and pay, thus possibly exposing that employee to COVID-19. If the transfer station were to have to shut down due to the spread of the virus among its employees, then the haulers would be forced to discontinue picking up trash since there would be no place to take the trash. This is a scenario that would be a great detriment to public health.
Rest assured, this is only a temporary policy and when safe to do so, the public will be allowed back at the transfer station. Thank you to the city of Grand Island for looking out for its citizens’ best interest.
