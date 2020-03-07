What is wrong with our city government? Now we can’t properly fund our Fire Department because of budget problems. This should be a basic fix to the problem. All non-essential programs should be curtailed. To me and the people that I talk with, our tax dollars should go for police, fire department and good roads.
We give millions of dollars in TIF finances, a total waste of money on large businesses that should be able to pay their own way.
Now the City Council is proposing to use sales tax money to provide added fire protection. We have many recreational spots in the city that shouldn’t be funded by tax dollars. Jackrabbit Run and the Heartland Shooting Park are just a few things that should be privately owned. The list could go on and on. These places are for specific people, and aren’t used by most taxpayers.
Our City Council needs to wake up and see the mistakes that have been made, then do something about them, not just add taxes.
