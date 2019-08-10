For a lot of people Wednesday was a time for cleaning up yards. During this time, a fellow came over and asked if the city was going to pick up the branches. I said, “Oh, probably not. They do not have any money for something like that.” We both concurred.
While driving home, I had the radio on and unfortunately the news was also on. City Council approves six new employees. Why, I stand corrected. The city must have a surplus of discretionary funds for new unbudgeted anything, apparently, but about all one hears anymore is: “We’re broke, taxes need to increase and blah, blah, blah.” I had to wonder just what are they going to tax now to pay for this. That is how it works anymore. It is not tax and spend. It is spend and tax.
What is so perplexing or frustrating about all these government spending issues is that as I look at the council, I see must of the people are about my age — baby boomers. Most, if not all, of the parents and grandparents of “my bunch” usually had the same or similar life directives passed on to us. A lot of it was financial in nature. Save your money and then go buy whatever. Wants are different than needs. If you do not have the money, you cannot spend it. Common sense stuff, in other words, and pretty good life lessons.
There was one other that apparently the council missed long ago (or never learned it to begin with) and I will repeat it here: Sometimes you have to make due with what you have.