I have watched with much interest the recent budget woes of Grand Island. I feel that most people would agree that police, firefighters and good roads should be the first priority for this city.
When will the city realize that they need to prioritize their spending? With present money problems all nonessential spending needs to be looked at very hard. The city never should have been involved with recreational activities. Jackrabbit Run (the golf course) and Heartland Public Shooting Park need to be sold or closed permanently.
Once the city gets out of these kind of endeavors, the money problems will go away.
