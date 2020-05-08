Over the last several days, many businesses and churches have been scrambling to decide how to react to the new directed health measures recommended by the state of Nebraska.

While we are very eager to open the doors to our places of worship, we also want to do everything we can to help our hard-hit Central District recover as quickly and fully as possible. In a display of unity among our individual churches, we have made the decision to keep our worship services online only at this time.

We are in communication with members of the medical community, and with our Health Department as we work to come up with the best re-opening plans possible. What we know is that it is best to wait until the influx of new confirmed COVID-19 cases has reduced for 14 days. The current projection is that we’ll see that begin to happen within the next couple of weeks.

While it may be discouraging to not be able to gather in person as church families, we know that the church has never been defined by our buildings, and that it won’t be confined by our online-only presence. Our church members take each of our churches with them wherever they go, and make an impact in their neighborhoods, work places and family groups.

We also want to share how thankful we are for the people who go to work each day, helping us during these trying times. To everyone working in health care, crucial workers in the food chain industry and everyone else who is involved in essential jobs, you are heroes in our community!

We are thankful that we live in a time where we can connect and worship online. Below is a listing of our churches and our websites. We’d love to have you join us online for worship.

Third City Christian Church

www.thirdcityc.org

Peace Lutheran Church

www.peacegi.org

Abundant Life www.alccgi.com

Grand Island Evangelical Free Church www.gifree.org

Berean Bible Church

www.giberean.org

New Life Church

www.nlgi.church

Wood River Mennonite Church

www.woodrivermennonite.org

St. Mary’s Catholic, Wood River

St. Mark’s Lutheran, St. Paul

www.stmarkschurchsp.org

Cairo United Methodist Church

www.cairounitedmethodistchurch.weebly.com

United Methodist Church, St. Paul www.stpaulneunitedmethodistchurch.com

Vida Abundante

www.alccgi.com/bienvenidos

Wood River First United Methodist www.woodriverumc.org

Doniphan United Methodist Church

www.facebook.com/doniphanrosedaleumc/

Rosedale United Methodist Church

www.facebook.com/doniphanrosedaleumc/

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church

www.ststephengi.org

First-Faith United Methodist Church www.firstfaithumcgi.org

Northridge Assembly of God

www.northridgegi.church

Messiah Lutheran Church

www.messiahgi.org

Stolley Park Church of Christ

www.stolleycofc.com

Trinity Lutheran Church

www.trinitylutherangi.org

True North Church

www.truenorthgi.com

Destiny Church ihaveadestiny.com

First Christian Church

docfcc.wirdpress.com

