Over the last several days, many businesses and churches have been scrambling to decide how to react to the new directed health measures recommended by the state of Nebraska.
While we are very eager to open the doors to our places of worship, we also want to do everything we can to help our hard-hit Central District recover as quickly and fully as possible. In a display of unity among our individual churches, we have made the decision to keep our worship services online only at this time.
We are in communication with members of the medical community, and with our Health Department as we work to come up with the best re-opening plans possible. What we know is that it is best to wait until the influx of new confirmed COVID-19 cases has reduced for 14 days. The current projection is that we’ll see that begin to happen within the next couple of weeks.
While it may be discouraging to not be able to gather in person as church families, we know that the church has never been defined by our buildings, and that it won’t be confined by our online-only presence. Our church members take each of our churches with them wherever they go, and make an impact in their neighborhoods, work places and family groups.
We also want to share how thankful we are for the people who go to work each day, helping us during these trying times. To everyone working in health care, crucial workers in the food chain industry and everyone else who is involved in essential jobs, you are heroes in our community!
We are thankful that we live in a time where we can connect and worship online. Below is a listing of our churches and our websites. We’d love to have you join us online for worship.
Third City Christian Church
Peace Lutheran Church
Abundant Life www.alccgi.com
Grand Island Evangelical Free Church www.gifree.org
Berean Bible Church
New Life Church
www.nlgi.church
Wood River Mennonite Church
St. Mary’s Catholic, Wood River
St. Mark’s Lutheran, St. Paul
Cairo United Methodist Church
www.cairounitedmethodistchurch.weebly.com
United Methodist Church, St. Paul www.stpaulneunitedmethodistchurch.com
Vida Abundante
Wood River First United Methodist www.woodriverumc.org
Doniphan United Methodist Church
www.facebook.com/doniphanrosedaleumc/
Rosedale United Methodist Church
www.facebook.com/doniphanrosedaleumc/
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church
First-Faith United Methodist Church www.firstfaithumcgi.org
Northridge Assembly of God
www.northridgegi.church
Messiah Lutheran Church
Stolley Park Church of Christ
Trinity Lutheran Church
True North Church
Destiny Church ihaveadestiny.com
First Christian Church
