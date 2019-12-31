A recent letter to the editor quoted a New Testament scholar who states that the words of Jesus recorded in Matt. 10:34, “I have not come to bring peace but a sword,” have been the impetus for all kinds of atrocities committed by Christians in the name of religion including oppression, injustice, wars, crusades, pogroms, inquisitions and holocausts.
However, read in context, Matt. 10:34 is clearly not a call to violence, but rather a recognition that there would be division among family members and other groups between those who place their trust in Jesus as the savior and those who rejected him as a fraud. Without question that prophecy has come true.
Jesus never urged his followers to violence. Instead he said “Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you.” Matt. 5:44. Summarizing the second part of the Ten Commandments, he said: “You shall love your neighbor as yourself.” Matt. 22:39. While on trial before Pilate, Jesus stated, “If my kingdom were of this world, my servants would have been fighting that I not be delivered over to the Jews.” John 18:36.
While the true followers of Jesus are far from perfect (which is why they need a savior), genuine Christians have performed a multitude of acts of charity in the past 2,000 years by starting numerous hospitals, schools and relief agencies. A small sample of organizations started by Christians to relive human need include the Salvation Army, Habitat for Humanity, the Red Cross, Catholic Charities, Samaritan’s Purse, Compassion International, Food for the Poor, World Vision, YMCA, and Feed the Children.
Rather than increasing the world’s misery, Christians have done much to relieve suffering in the name of Christ making the world a better place to live.
Richard Troester
2110 Topeka Circle
