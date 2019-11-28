Mike Dobesh’s letter regarding Planned Parenthood resonated with me. In 1973 the decision made in the case of Roe v. Wade opened up a change in human values to many of us. I had given birth to three sons and had adopted a baby girl. With a family of four and a troubled marriage, I opted to have an abortion since “it was legal.”
The decision lives with me now for nearly 50 years. God does not want to see his children aborted. As I let my choice then dictate what I did, I felt condemnation from God. But my understanding of this issue has matured. Sin is an ugly reality we all face over different issues. But the truth is written clearly in the New Testament that Jesus died to pay the price for all of our sins. In Romans 3:23, it sends a new message to help us through the things we have done in our past, as well as in our present and future “for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.”
As we come to the time of celebrating the birth of Jesus, we must also appreciate that his death has paid for each of our sins. Trusting in God’s son means freedom from condemnation.
