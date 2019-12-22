Association for Child Abuse Prevention (ACAP) would like to thank everyone who helped make Children’s Day such a success. Thank you to Fonner Park for the use of their facility. We appreciate your commitment to children and families. ACAP would like to thank the following for their contributions, Fonner Park, Dori Bush, Salvation Army, Ron’s Music, Lamar Signs and Super Saver, and those that entertained, Trick Roping, Third City Taekwondo, Just for Kix and Step It Up Dance Academy.
Thanks to all the agencies and businesses that had a booth: B.A.C.A., Boys Town Shelter, Central Nebraska Reading Council, Central Nebraska Child Advocacy Center, Crisis Center Inc., Grand Island Elks BOP 604, Central Nebraska Health Department, CHI Health St. Francis Emergency, CHI Health St. Francis Child Safety, Bob’s Balloons, Nebraska Children’s Home Society, Grand Island Public Library, Department of Health and Human Services, Stuhr Museum of the Prairie Pioneer, Third City Taekwondo, Early Head Start/Infant and Toddler Initiative, Active Family Chiropractic and Acupuncture, Blessed Sacrament Preschool, Overland Trails Boy Scout Troop 114, Family Choice Health Care, Building Blocks Foster Care, Boys Town Foster Care, Early Development Network, Friendship House, Colorful Rain, Nebraska Total Care, Well Care Nebraska, The Teaching Tree Presbyterian Preschool, Latino Network, Big Brothers Big Sisters.
Thank you to all parents for bringing your kids and all those who care for children. You all make a difference!
KaCee Zimmerman
ACAP Board Member
208 N. Pine
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.