I just received my bill for garbage pick up. Yes, it went up. So what? And recycling is now $4 a month. Is that too much to ask for keeping our Mother Earth clean and clear of our ever-growing buildup of our garbage? You spend that on coffee every morning before you head off to work. It is under $50 a year to keep our own backyard cleaned up.
I would be ashamed if I said no to my recycling my own garbage. How about you good people of Grand Island? Pitch in on the clean up of your own mess. Start the recycling habit and it is not hard to do.
Guess what it costs in Lincoln or Omaha? What better way to spend $4 a month to help clean up our little corner of America.
Oh, and by the way, thanks to the garbage pickup people for being so responsible to do their part in cleaning up my city. Remember in January when it is snowing outside and you see those good people picking up your trash. Say thank you to them. We do have a dozen or more things to be thankful for in our city and one of them is our garbage pickup people. Thank you.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.