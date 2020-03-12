On Feb. 10, the Northwest Board of Education made the decision to close Chapman School at the end of the school year. Chapman School is not unique in terms of being on the “chopping block.” Other schools have also faced closure due to consolidation. One of the differences is that other school boards have opted to follow best practice guidelines to make the process easier and transparent.
Having witnessed the manner in which the Northwest board closed Chapman School, I can attest that the process implemented by the board was not fair or transparent. Rather than actively engaging the community in the process of fact-finding and exploring options to closure, the Northwest board chose to conduct one public meeting on Feb. 3, but in such a manner that it was perceived as a formality and not a genuine attempt at meaningful communication. Instead of availing attendees by answering their questions, the board opted to provide attendees a FAQ sheet, which did not suffice in terms of open communication.
On March 10, it was reported in The Independent that the Northwest board met to discuss “ways to move forward with Chapman students, preschool.” After reading the article, it became apparent that a transition plan for the preschool had not been discussed prior to the decision to close Chapman School. As a school district patron, I find that concerning — especially in light of the importance of preschool in academic development.
The decision to close Chapman School has profoundly affected parents, the community, school personnel and, of course, students. In short, it will alter not only school operations, but lives. Yet, the residents of Chapman are determined to be resilient as we work together to mitigate the closure of the school. We are Chapman Strong!
