The middle school situation at Northwest Public Schools has been going on for some time now without a permanent solution. Several plans have been submitted and discussed without a solution as of this time.
One of the first concerns was getting all of the middle school students in one location. As I see it, a simple solution, with very little cost, would be to make Chapman the middle school, keep all option students, and keep all locations in operation, at least temporarily, until a solution is reached.
Concerning option students, I would suggest a meeting of Northwest and Grand Island boards to discuss contributions from the Grand Island district for the extra cost of educating option students if they wish to continue the option program.
Most district residents are aware of the facilities of Chapman School. Some extra classrooms could be added. Using existing locations and structures should be used as feasibly as possible.
