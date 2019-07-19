Nebraska’s labor market is tight, and the need to meet the job demands is great. Consider the job market for health services. A need for nurses, medical lab technicians, dental hygienists, pharmacy technicians, biomedical scientists and occupational therapy assistants is in great demand.
Central Community College is committed to meeting this demand by teaming up with colleges across Nebraska to provide the adequate training needed that is essential for sustainability and growth of our rural Nebraska health care providers.
The recently negotiated agreements with the University of Nebraska at Kearney and Bryan College of Health Services are a testimony to the positive direction that CCC is taking to address the demands of Central Nebraska’s tight labor market.
CCC President Matt Gotschall and his talented team of administrators have provided leadership in the negotiations of agreements with the aforementioned colleges that will serve students from Central Nebraska well into the future — for that we should be grateful.