Easter is around the corner. Why can’t we have the service outside? We park our cars and we can honk and cheer “Alleuluia, Amen.” It is the resurrection of our dear lord. Let us all worship. Talk to your pastor, priest, clergy. Let us praise God.
Ginger Arvizo
2821 Kingston Circle
