In listening recently to John Widdowson, chairman of the Nebraska Brand Committee, my mind remembered a phrase I had used in an essay in junior high and credited Ben Franklin for: “United We Stand, Divided We Fall.”

In researching for a story, that phrase first came from the Greek storyteller, Aesop, who lived in 6th century B.C. His fables or short stories always had meaning in them.

The one with those words fits our beef industry, as it included beef characters, namely four oxen being confronted by a lion. When the lion would attack, one would warn the others, putting their tails together and fending him off with their horns. Eventually, the oxen quarreled, and each went to a corner of the pasture – alone — and one by one the lion killed them.

In my opinion this is being played out by the various sectors of our Nebraska beef industry today. We are in our own little corner of the pasture — as cow/calf producers, backgrounders, feedlots and even packers.

There is a bill in the Legislature, introduced by Sen. Steiner — the lion in this case — dissolving the Nebraska Brand Committee (NBC), LB1165.

The NBC drafted a revision of their current statutes and it was introduced by Sen. Brewer the last day of bill introductions, Jan. 23. (Thank you, Sen. Brewer.) It brings the NBC into the technology age and offers a menu of services. It is a bill that will require compromising, cooperation and communication from all sectors of our industry. We cannot be in our own little corner, or the lion will surely get us.

We must unite. Let us be heard together, proponents of LB1200 for as Aesop pointed out, “United we stand, divided we fall.”

Terri Licking

Cow/calf producer

Thedford

