My first thought about the editorial cartoon of Sept. 30 was, “Wow. Is Gary Lauck, the neo-Nazi, on your editorial staff?” The first clue was referring to a transcript of the call between Trump and the president of Ukraine as “Fairy Tales.” In fact, the actual conversation was transcribed by government officials. Only a Nazi-like organization would call it a fairy tale.
My second thought was what a disservice to the public. The Independent is tasked with providing current and fact-checked information. Sure it’s just a “cartoon” but according to the Library of Congress, “Their main purpose (editorial cartoons) is not to amuse you but to persuade you.”
Are you really trying to persuade the public that an official government document is nothing but a fairy tale?
