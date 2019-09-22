Peace Lutheran Church hosted its annual Car Care Day on Aug. 17. At this event, volunteers from our congregation complete free oil changes for individuals and families in our community who are in need of a helping hand.

We would like to thank NAPA, Miller Tire, BP Oil, Bosselman Energy, Kermit’s Car Wash and Thrivent Financial for their generous donations towards this event.

Darrin Rathman

4141 Buckinghamn Drive

