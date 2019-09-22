Peace Lutheran Church hosted its annual Car Care Day on Aug. 17. At this event, volunteers from our congregation complete free oil changes for individuals and families in our community who are in need of a helping hand.
We would like to thank NAPA, Miller Tire, BP Oil, Bosselman Energy, Kermit’s Car Wash and Thrivent Financial for their generous donations towards this event.
Darrin Rathman
4141 Buckinghamn Drive
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.