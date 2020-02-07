I’ve heard liberal fake news people on TV asking this stupid question: Will President Trump forgive and forget what the Democrats (alone) in the House have done to him?
First of all, saying someone should forgive implies that someone has sinned against you. The sin in this case is lying, slandering, false witnessing, hatred and more done to President Trump by his un-American Democratic enemies. So to be forgiven, these sinners need to go to the president and confess they have sinned against him and want him to forgive them, and promise they will not sin against him any more. I’m waiting for Pelosi, Nagler and Schiff to be seen on their knees at the White House, on TV, repenting of their sins.
Ain’t going to happen, folks!
Pelosi said, “I don’t hate the president, I’m Catholic.” The term Catholic is not synonymous with the word Christian. God said you will know a Christian by his love. Sitting in a church doesn’t make you a Christian anymore than sitting in a garage will make you a car. If you don’t get right with your neighbor, you can’t get right with God either.
The Democrats’ hatred for the president won’t be satisfied until he is defeated in a rigged election. The swamp creatures are holding their breaths hoping their corruption will not be exposed. Joe Biden and family are foremost, along with the Obamas and the Clintons.
How half of the American people could believe that a one-world government would be better than our constitutional republic is unbelievable. It’s all happened by the brainwashing of our public schools and universities since the 1960s and the liberal fake news media.
