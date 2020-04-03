I understand that many businesses have been mandated to close, but not all. The Centers for Disease Control recommends 6 feet of distancing. Allowing businesses to stay open that have physical contact with their customers, e.g. salons and spas, will influence community spread of COVID-19 in our area.
I know numerous stylists who have told me stories about customers still coming in, even with mild, flu-like symptoms. Yesterday, a salon’s customer’s spouse was sick, and later tested positive for COVID-19!
Please follow the example of Lincoln and Omaha. As a health care provider who is also an avid salon and spa client, I strongly encourage that non-essential services/businesses that have physical contact with their clients be mandated to close during this time of vastly growing community spread in our area.
