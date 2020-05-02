I am writing this letter to urge all Hall County senior citizens in District 2 to vote for Karen Bredthauer as your Hall County commissioner.
Karen has served on the Senior Citizens Industries Board and has always made us a priority. The board oversees and gives direction regarding the Grand Generation Center and senior centers in Doniphan and Wood River. Presently she serves on the Midland Area Agency on Aging Board that funds the lunch program at the center.
With this terrible pandemic, we seniors are vulnerable and have been advised to stay home as much as possible. Like other gathering places, our governor has shut down the senior center for now, but there is a drive-thru so that we can still get a great home-cooked meal. Karen has been volunteering her time by helping hand out the meals. Check it out on Karen’s Facebook page.
Personally, I know that Karen is a friend to many older people who have trouble getting out. I appreciate her for her integrity, understanding, hard work and willingness to treat the older generation with great dignity.
Again, I am urging all District 2 senior citizens to vote for Karen Bredthauer for reelection to the Hall County Board of Commissioners. She is a commissioner we can count on.
Diane Hoegren
4207 Arizona Ave.
