We are supporting Karen Bredthauer for Hall County District 2 commissioner. We have known and admired Karen’s work ethic for over two decades. Anyone can see that she is a farm girl who isn’t afraid to take on a difficult task.
For the last four years Karen has been working in behalf of the taxpayer to keep Hall County taxes down. She watches every penny like it was her own.
Join us in supporting Karen Bredthauer for Hall County commissioner. You can’t go wrong.
Jerry and Susan Stuhr
2512 W. North Front
