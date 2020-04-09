Having lived in Grand Island from 1954 until 2019, I have followed the Grand Island City Council and Hall County Board of Commissioners over a long period of time. During this period, I have often disagreed with some of their decisions. Many times I have applauded their decisions.
When Karen Bredthauer was elected, I noticed a change not only in the makeup of the county board but in the directions the board took. In my opinion, there were many good things that began to happen. And I was impressed with Karen’s grasp of facts and alternatives that were available to determine to make good solid decisions. I believe she gets involved in a topic, does her homework, gets the facts, and then makes a decision based on her findings.
Even though I now live in the Central Nebraska Veterans Home and can’t vote, I believe Karen is a tried and true member of the county commissioners and should be given the opportunity to serve Hall County as only Karen can do.
